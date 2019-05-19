First day of EDC ended with 29 narcotic related arrests

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers made 10 felony and gross misdemeanor arrests on the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, police arrested four other people for misdemeanors.

No DUI arrests were made and no misdemeanor citations were issued.

Information about medical responses were not immediately available.

During the first night of EDC, Metro Police made 25 felony arrests, bringing the current total to 35, and 41 arrests overall.

Many event goers left early after high winds shut down some major stages. EDC shared on Twitter it was monitoring the situation, but didn't have attendees evacuate.

Several EDC goers showed their frustration on leaving early by responding to EDC's tweet about the high winds.

EDC later wrote on Twitter that headliners could re-enter the venue, but many guests had already left by that time. Weather could still be a factor for the last day of EDC as a wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

