LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers made 10 felony and gross misdemeanor arrests on the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival.
Between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, police arrested four other people for misdemeanors.
No DUI arrests were made and no misdemeanor citations were issued.
Information about medical responses were not immediately available.
During the first night of EDC, Metro Police made 25 felony arrests, bringing the current total to 35, and 41 arrests overall.
Many event goers left early after high winds shut down some major stages. EDC shared on Twitter it was monitoring the situation, but didn't have attendees evacuate.
We are experiencing high winds and as a precaution have shut down a couple of stages at this time. We are actively monitoring the situation but we are not evacuating the venue.— EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) May 19, 2019
Several EDC goers showed their frustration on leaving early by responding to EDC's tweet about the high winds.
You announced verbally & wrote a statement on the screens to evacuate the VENUE!! I was panicking on trying to get out quickly & safely, & I never knew we could re enter the venue until I got back to my hotel room. I’m frustrated & I’m sure I’m not the only 1.— 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚖𝚘𝚖 ◡̈⃝ (@maeytaey) May 19, 2019
Than why did you tell us to evacuate the venue. pic.twitter.com/dQsPZPhR7S— Josh Hittle (@JoshHittle2) May 19, 2019
I hate how I have to miss @KayzoMusic due to us being forced out. Not only him but now back at the Airbnb watching a stream of it going on. I’m honestly so sad rn 😭😭— Nitsua (@haiaustin190) May 19, 2019
EDC later wrote on Twitter that headliners could re-enter the venue, but many guests had already left by that time. Weather could still be a factor for the last day of EDC as a wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.