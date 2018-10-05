LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a woman was killed by a dog Monday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Silver Splash Avenue, near Farm Road and North Decatur Boulevard after a man found the body of his wife in the home, police said. He told police he believed the dog may have killed her.
The woman was identified as 58-year-old Susan Sweeney by the Clark County Coroner's office. Her cause of death was mauling and manner of death was listed as an accident.
Animal Control was dispatched to the home and impounded the dog. City official David Riggleman said the dog's breed was a Mastiff Presa Canario mix.
The dog was euthanized at the request of Sweeney's husband, Riggleman said.
According the Animal Foundation, the family had recently adopted the dog. They released a statement after learning about Sweeney's death:
"The Animal Foundation has recently learned that a woman who adopted a large dog from our shelter lost her life as the result of an apparent attack from the same dog. At the request of her husband, the dog was humanely euthanized after the conclusion of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation. The Animal Foundation did not have any information regarding the dog’s prior circumstances that would have led us to believe that he was unsafe, and while this dog was in our care his behavior did not raise any concerns. There are no words that can appropriately convey the deep sadness felt by The Animal Foundation. Our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with this woman’s family in the wake of their heartbreaking loss."
Police said an investigation was closed on their end because the incident was not criminal.
Sweeney's family started a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral expenses.
