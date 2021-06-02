LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Nearing a week later and the identity of the boy found slain outside of Las Vegas remains unknown.
Dr. Larry Simms is a local forensic pathologist who over the phone explained the challenges of identifying a child’s body when you don’t have any records to compare it to, like finger prints or dental records.
Another Southern Nevada pathologist said the best thing anyone can do is release a good visual image of the boy and someone is bound to recognize who they are.
In March, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released data on how remains of children have been successfully identified in the past.
Some of the highlights included the timeframe the child remained alive and the distance between missing and recovery locations.
NCMEC reviewed 236 cases between 2000 and 2020.
Of those, 58% were missing from the same state in which their bodies were recovered.
According to the findings, if a suspect was identified, the perpetrator was not known to the child in most cases unless the child was under the age of 10.
About 45% of the 236 cases were resolved because of a tip reported to law enforcement.
The majority of the cases they reviewed took over one year to resolve. Only 26% were identified in under a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.