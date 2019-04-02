LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found blood and cleaning supplies in the home of a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a California psychiatrist, according to an arrest report.
Kelsey Turner, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Thomas Burchard, 71, from Salinas, Calif. Burchard's body was found in the trunk of a car near Lake Mead National Recreation Area on March 7.
According to an arrest report, police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7. The blue 2017 Mercedes-Benz with California license plates had not been reported stolen and belonged to someone with named Kwong, according to police.
Police said no one was inside the car but the windows were rolled down. Police opened the trunk and found it filled with clothing and bedding and smelled a foul odor. Police found an unspecified body part, according to the report.
Police said they noticed blood on the seats, latex gloves and evidence of a small fire inside the car, according to the arrest report.
When Burchard's body was removed from the car, police said he was partially clothed and had head trauma. The Clark County Coroner's office noticed defensive wounds on his body, according to the report.
The coroner's office said Burchard died of blunt force injury to the head and ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives processed the Mercedes and found finger prints, DNA, blood, Burchard's vest, a set of house keys and evidence of an attempted cleanup. Police said evidence suggested Burchard was attacked outside the car and his body was moved from the front passenger seat to the trunk.
The arrest report said Burchard's longtime girlfriend had reported Burchard missing in early March. Burchard told his girlfriend he had to take care of a few things in Las Vegas and the girlfriend said Burchard flew to Las Vegas to visit Turner on March 1.
The woman said she started getting texts that didn't sound like Burchard, according to the report. The girlfriend told police she believed Turner and Turner's boyfriend may have killed Burchard. The girlfriend said she last heard from Burchard on March 2. Burchard was expected to return to California March 4.
Police conducted welfare checks on March 3, 4 and 5 looking for Burchard at Turner's residence. On March 5, police noticed mail at Turner's residence had piled up. Police also noticed Turner's lights were on inside the house with the window blinds up. Turner's front door was unlocked so officers went inside, according to the report. Officers said no one was home and cleaning supplies inside implied Turner was moving, according to the report.
On March 8, police received a search warrant for Turner's home. Police found blue striped towels that matched a towel found in the trunk of the Mercedes and a door ripped away from the hinges with blood on it. In the garage, police found blood, footprints and cleaning supplies, according to the report.
A search warrant for Turner's phone also showed the phone was away from her home on March 5 and was turned off on March 7, the day the discovery of Burchard's body was reported by media, according to the arrest report.
On March 12, San Francisco police contacted the owner of the Mercedes. The owner said Turner agreed to make payments on the car to him starting in November and Turner was listed on the car insurance.
The arrest report said Turner never reported the car stolen and Turner went into hiding once Burchard's body was found.
Turner does not court date set as she is still in custody in California.
