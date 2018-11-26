LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police asked the public to help locate an elderly man who was reported missing Sunday evening in the northwest valley.
Police said 73-year-old William Barrett was last seen in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue at 6 p.m.
He was wearing a two-tone grey windbreaker with a hoodie, tan pants and black house slippers. Police described Barrett as a black male, 6'0" tall with brown eyes and grey hair. He weighs 230 pounds.
Police said Barrett suffers from dementia and other medical problems that "make him unable to care for himself."
If you have information leading to Barrett's whereabouts, contact LVMPD immediately at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
