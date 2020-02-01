LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was hit and killed by a car near the South Point Casino on Saturday night.
About 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, an elderly man was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard near Le Baron Avenue when he was hit by a car.
Police said he died on scene. According to Metro Lt. Heldt, the man was not using a crosswalk when he was struck.
The driver was not suspected of being impaired and the crash is under investigation. Avoid the area as Las Vegas Boulevard was closed.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release his identity at a later date.
