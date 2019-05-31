LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an intruder was killed in self defense after breaking into an east valley home Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Marnell Drive, near East Harmon Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street, about 12:08 p.m. Officers had received calls about a possible robbery in a residential area.
Police said two brothers lived in the home. The younger brother, in his mid-40s, alerted his older brother, in his mid-50s, about a people trying to break into the house.
When the older brother got out of his room, a man was in the hallway, and the two started fighting. While they were in "a struggle" the younger brother fired several rounds at the man, hitting him. The two continued to fight, made their way outside and fell to the ground in the driveway, police said.
A neighbor heard the gunshots, went to check on the house, and called 911, according to Metro.
The intruder was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not identified and the brothers said they did not know who he was. Police said it is a self defense case but will be reviewed by the district attorney. No arrests were made. The brothers were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.