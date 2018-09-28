LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an apparent drunk driver crashed into a building in the central valley Thursday night.
According to police, officers were called to a business on 840 South Rancho Drive, near West Charleston Boulevard, at 8:42 p.m. Initial details from Metro's investigation indicated a drunk driver had accidentally crashed into Just Play, a 24 hour video poker lounge.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said. No injuries were reported.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
