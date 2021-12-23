LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 27-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence Wednesday in North Las Vegas after his blood alcohol content registered at nearly three times the legal limit, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
According to a tweet from NLVPD, the driver measured a BAC of .244. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08, the DMV notes.
👀Anyone think this is acceptable? #NLVPD Traffic Division would like to tell motorists to “PLEASE DRIVE SOBER!”Luckily, this resulted in only minor injuries. Could have been worse... Driver was found at fault and arrested on suspicion of DUI#DriveSober #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/w76Uu5x4RL— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 23, 2021
According to the department, the man was involved in a crash at about 12:42 p.m. Wednesday at Camino Al Norte at Ann Road.
Police say two vehicles were stopped northbound in the number one left turn lane of Camino at Ann Road at a red light. While stopped, a maroon sedan approached the vehicles from behind and rear ended a silver van, which pushed the van into the read of another sedan.
Police say that only minor injuries were reported and no drivers were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the maroon sedan, Trevor Spikes, 27, was arrested on suspicion of DUI during the investigation.
