LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a domestic dispute caused a shooting in the southwest valley early Friday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the area of South Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at around 3:49 a.m. A shooting between vehicles broke out due to some sort of domestic dispute.
Officers were unable to immediately locate shooting victims, police said. A passenger from one of the vehicles was detained. Officers were also searching for a man in connection to the shooting.
It was unknown if anyone was injured.
No other details were immediately available.
