LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a crash in the west valley on Sunday night.
Police responded to the crash at Decatur and Oakey boulevards at about 9:42 p.m. April 28. A motorcycle with two riders collided with a 1998 Ford Mustang, according to Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on Decatur entering the intersection with Oakey, and the Mustang was traveling south on Decatur, turning left onto eastbound Oakey, according to a Metro news release.
The motorcycle hit the right side of the Mustang, causing the rider and passenger of the motorcycle to be ejected, the release said. The passenger was transported to UMC Trauma by Las Vegas Fire Rescue with serious injuries, while the Mustang's driver was transported with minor injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mustang showed no signs of impairment, the release said.
The motorcyclist's death was the 39th traffic-related fatality in Metro jurisdiction for 2019.
