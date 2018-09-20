NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a domestic shooting that turned into barricade situation late Wednesday night.
According to police, they were notified of the shooting at around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Tropic Breeze Street near East Ann Road and North Lawrence Street.
A woman was shot during a domestic dispute and was critically injured, police said. She is expected to survive. A man barricaded himself inside the residence and was later found dead after police made their way inside the home.
Crews began finishing their investigation just before 4 a.m., according to police.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.