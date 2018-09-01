LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said one man died and others were injured after a crash involving a four-seated all-terrain vehicle.
The crash happened about 7 p.m., according to preliminary information from police spokesman Rod Peña, on the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road.
Four people, including three men and a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, were riding in the ATV, apparently riding recklessly, according to police. The ATV struck an 18-wheeler trailer that was parked in the center.
One man died on scene, police said. Another person was transferred to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition and two others suffered minor injuries.
It was not known if impairment was a factor in the crash.
No roads are closed as a result of the crash.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
