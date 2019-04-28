LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a crash in the west valley on Sunday night.
Police responded to the crash at Decatur and Oakey boulevards at about 9:42 p.m. on April 28. A motorcycle with two riders collided into a Ford Mustang, according to Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon.
The riders of the motorcycle were ejected and one rider died on scene. The other was taken to a valley hospital and was listed as critical condition.
The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were closed, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
