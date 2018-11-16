LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police responded to a critical injury crash Friday evening in east Las Vegas.
Lt. David Gordon said a moped and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard at 5:45 p.m.
The moped rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Lanes on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard are shutdown.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.