LVMPD units block the intersection at Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard Nov. 16, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police responded to a critical injury crash Friday evening in east Las Vegas. 

Lt. David Gordon said a moped and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. 

The moped rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

Lanes on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard are shutdown. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

