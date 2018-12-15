LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said fatal crash in the east valley left one person dead and one person in critical condition early Saturday morning.
According to Metro, officers were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and North Eastern Boulevard just after 4 a.m.
The intersection was closed in all directions while police investigated.
Initial details from the crash suggested impairment may have been a factor, Metro said.
Please avoid the area of Washington and Eastern. It’ll be closed for the next few hours as we investigate a traffic fatality. Yet another senseless death.— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 15, 2018
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.