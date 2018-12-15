Washington and Eastern fatal crash

A fatal crash in the east valley left one person dead and another in critical condition on Dec. 15, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said fatal crash in the east valley left one person dead and one person in critical condition early Saturday morning.

According to Metro, officers were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and North Eastern Boulevard just after 4 a.m. 

The intersection was closed in all directions while police investigated.

Initial details from the crash suggested impairment may have been a factor, Metro said.

No other details were immediately available.

