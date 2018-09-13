nw child autoped 2

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a child was hit by a vehicle in the northwest valley Thursday morning.

According to police, the accident was reported near the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Drive at 8:48 a.m. It was not known how old the child was or what injuries they sustained.

Additional details were not immediately available.

