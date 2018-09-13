LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a child was hit by a vehicle in the northwest valley Thursday morning.
According to police, the accident was reported near the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Drive at 8:48 a.m. It was not known how old the child was or what injuries they sustained.
Additional details were not immediately available.
