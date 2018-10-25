LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was shot by another child in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to reports of a child shot in the 2600 block of Spider Ccatus Court, near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive at 4:27 p.m.
The shooting was deemed accidental, according to police.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
