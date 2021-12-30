LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police on Thursday is reminding drivers that chains or 4WD are required for those planning to head to Mt. Charleston.
The department made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning.
#MountainUpdate Just a friendly reminder if headed to Mt. Charleston chains or 4WD are required. Also all cars with any portion of their parked car touching or over the white fog line will be ticketed and towed. #Snow #PlanAhead #DressWarm #NvStatePolice pic.twitter.com/fPGDT3hBjI— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 30, 2021
Nevada State Police also advised that vehicles with any portion of their parted car touching or over the white fog line will be ticketed and towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.