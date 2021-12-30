Mt. Charleston as seen from Twitter photo from Nevada State Police

(Courtesy @NVStatePolice_S/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police on Thursday is reminding drivers that chains or 4WD are required for those planning to head to Mt. Charleston.

The department made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning.

Nevada State Police also advised that vehicles with any portion of their parted car touching or over the white fog line will be ticketed and towed.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.