LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police say that a CCSD occupational therapist is accused of statutory seduction at a high school in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, Jennifer Courtad, 48, served as an occupational therapist with the district since Aug. 2014. CCSDPD says Courtad's arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Eldorado High School in Oct. 2020.
Authorities said Courtad has been assigned to home since Oct. 2020.
She was taken into custody by law enforcement in Utah and was booked at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 16, 2021. She was arrested on two counts of statutory seduction, CCSDPD said.
CCSDPD is asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Courtad to call (702) 799-5411.
