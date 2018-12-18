LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a man suspected of stealing packages in front of at least four northwest Las Vegas homes.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives recieved a tip about Edson Manzano's whereabouts. Officers found Manzano, 29, riding in a car near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.
Manzano was arrested on charges of grand larceny and felony theft, LVMPD said.
Police said they believe Manzano stole packages in front of three homes on Dec. 13 and another on Nov. 29 in the northwest valley, between Summerlin Parkway and the Western 215 Beltway.
There's a chance more victims have not come forward. Police asked that anyone with information on these thefts or other thefts to contact them at 702-828-8577.
