LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas detectives were asking for the public's help identifying a suspect seen beating a senior citizen aboard a bus in December, causing the man to lose his right eye.
About 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, the altercation with the victim happened on the 1000 block of Shadow Lane, according to police.
The suspect placed his feet on the victim's lap while aboard the bus, police said in a release Wednesday. The victim then asked the suspect to remove his feet, leading to a violent altercation. The suspect stood up and punched the victim numerous times until he was unconscious, police said.
The severity of his injuries caused the victim to lose his right eye, police said.
Authorities said the suspect was in his 30s with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a blue hooded "BWA" sweatshirt and black durag.
The incident was captured on video. (WARNING: The video is graphic.)
RTC released the following statement:
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and our contractor, MV Transportation, are cooperating with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. This is a shameful act of violence, and we need your help. Anyone with any information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Bolden Area Command Investigative Section at 702 828-3347. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward. The RTC and its contractors remain committed to providing safe transit service for our community. - MJ Maynard, CEO of the RTC
Las Vegas police held a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the incident.
