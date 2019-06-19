HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police were on scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.
According to Henderson Police spokesman Officer Rod Pena, officers responded to the 100 block of Ivy Street, near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway, at 4:45 p.m. on June 19.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that a homeowner returned to a burglary in progress, and was shot by the burglar.
The homeowner was taken to Sunrise Trauma and was reported to be stable, police said.
The suspect, identified as an unknown black male, was at large, police said.
Ivy Street was shut down while officers investigated.
This is a developing story, check back for more information.
They're not smart enough to get jobs, so they go rob houses and shoot people.
Henderson is not so safe after all with more Robberies killings you hear about. Same as any place
