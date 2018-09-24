LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a bicyclist died after fatally crashing into a pickup truck on Sept. 16 in the east valley.
According to Metro, Matthew Finn, 53, was headed south on Lucerne Street, located near South Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue, at around 10:29 a.m. Finn approached a stop sign at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and continued crossing the street without stopping.
The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, identified by police as 35-year-old Josnin Diaz, was heading west on Baltimore Avenue and collided into Finn, police said. Finn was hit by the right rear side of the truck and was ejected into the road.
Las Vegas police said Diaz stopped to assist Finn and called 911. Medical personnel transported Finn to Sunrise Hospital with a head injury. He was later pronounced dead on Sept. 19.
Metro's Fatal Detail was notified of Finn's passing and the Clark County Coroner listed his cause of death as blunt head trauma on Monday, police said. The manner of death was listed as an accident.
Metro said this was the 101st traffic-related fatality to occur within their jurisdiction for 2018.
The collision remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
