LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked the public to come forward with any information relating to an unsolved April homicide.
At a press conference Tuesday, South Central Area Commander Kelly McMahill and Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Jamie Arnold, 36, was shot on April 7.
The shooting happened early in the morning, about 6 a.m., when he was walking home from a 7-Eleven, police said. Arnold was shot in the parking lot outside of his home in the Shelter Island Apartments near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue.
He was taken to a nearby hospital by died four days later, on April 11.
The suspect was described as black man in his 20s, who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
McMahill asked for anyone with information to come forward to bring Arnold's family closure.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.
