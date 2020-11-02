LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect sought in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting on the Strip.
According to police, the shooting occurred on Oct. 11 in front of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Police say the shooting was the result of a drug transaction.
The suspect shot the victim in the leg and then fled on foot, police said in a news release.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the shooter, who is described as a male, 20-30 years of age, 6’0” tall, 180-200 lbs., wearing a white shirt with a graphic print, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a light green baseball hat.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Convention CenterPatrol Investigationsby phone at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.