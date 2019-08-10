LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.
Malia Holman was last seen near Vegas Valley Drive and Lamb Boulevard, in the east valley, on Aug. 10 about 1:30 p.m., according to police.
She was described as 4'11" tall, weighing 96 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing purple and pink pajamas with black tennis shoes and a pink and purple backpack.
Police said she may be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on Holman was encouraged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the missing persons department during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.