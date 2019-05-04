NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with a deadly shooting on Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting about 11:30 a.m. on Friday to an apartment on the 5000 block of North Losee Road. Police found a 50-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead on scene.
Kiahna Hawkins was arrested the same day, on May 3, police said in a press release.
Hawkins was roommates with the victim and told detectives she acted in self-defense. After an investigation by North Las Vegas Police detectives, they disputed her version of events and arrested Hawkins for murder.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim once next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.