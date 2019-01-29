LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a woman accused of killing a man in an alley near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 10.
Kayla Biron, 25, was arrested Monday for the murder of Jonathan Louis Burgos, according to police records.
Burgos, 36, died of a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner. Burgos's death was ruled as a homicide.
Burgos was allegedly shot by Biron when the two started fighting over a motorcycle, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 200 block of West New York Avenue, at around 3:35 p.m., where they found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound.
Burgos was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.
Burgos went into the alley to get a motorcycle and was pushing it down the alley when Biron allegedly confronted him, police said.
