LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in a trunk near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on Mar. 21 in Stockton, California, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said she awaited extradition Thursday to face a murder charge in Las Vegas.
Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard, 71, of Salinas, Calif. was found dead in a desert area near Lake Mead on March 7. Burchard died from a blunt force injury to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Metro, along with the FBI's Stockton Safe Street Task Force caught Thomas after police identified her involvement in Burchard's death.
Burchard was a psychiatrist, his colleagues said.
"Dr. Burchard was a psychiatrist in our behavioral health program for almost 40 years and was very helpful to many patients," Montage Health spokeswoman Mary Barker said. "It’s a very sad situation and our hearts go out to his family, friends, patients, and colleagues. We are notifying his patients and providing grief counseling for staff."
Police were called at 10:51 a.m. March 7 about a suspicious vehicle on off State Route 147 near mile marker 14, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said when an officer arrived, they found a car with a broken window and the Burchard's body in the trunk.
