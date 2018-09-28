LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens were arrested at Cheyenne High School for bringing a gun to campus, police said.
Clark County School District police said the 17-year-old students are facing multiple charges after officers were alerted to a Snapchat post which showed the teens with a weapon.
By the time officers responded to the incident, the two teens had stashed the backpack with the gun inside, police said.
They are facing charges including possession of a deadly weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, a minor in possession of a firearm on school property and conspiracy to possess a firearm on school property.
School police said the investigation is ongoing.
