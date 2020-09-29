UPDATE: Las Vegas police have identified three suspects in the shooting that took place outside on South Linq Lane on Saturday.
Qiwon Whittiker, 23, Donald Zackery, 21 and Lee Owens, 28 were identified by LVMPD detectives as part of a group that was in a fight with an adult male. Police say the victim fled and the three suspects pursued and later found him in the area.
According to police, one of the suspects fired several rounds in the victim's direction, missing him and striking three bystanders who were transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.
Detectives located and arrested all three suspects on Monday. They have been transported to Clark County Detention Center and each face one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Zakery faces one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 26): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Strip casino early Saturday morning.
According to the Stage Door Casino Twitter account, a shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. outside the bar. Three people were injured during the shooting.
Stage Door said it will be closed through the remainder of the weekend and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This morning around 3:30 a.m. there was a shooting outside our bar and 3 people were injured. We are currently closed and will reopen on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.— Stage Door Casino (@stagedoorcasino) September 26, 2020
(6) comments
Nothing good happens after midnight,brings out the lowlife trash ! Bad news crowd!
I remember staying there a little too late one night and when I finally took a look around it was a totally different scene from the hopping evening hours. I felt a little out of my natural habitat, and by "a little" I mean a lot. Scary place once the swing shift leaves.
Funny how the Raiders playing goes hand in hand with it. Bunch of KRAP people come here for that. Thanks for the WORST fan base in the entire NFL. Just another reason to never watch or buy gear.
2 years ago i got herpes virus .... which i have spent a lot of money to get a rid of, so few month a ago a friend introduce me to a natural traditional healer...... who prepare me a natural herbal treatment which i only took within the period of 2 weeks and i got cured totally without any bad effect ...Contact Dr ISHIAKU on: Whatsapp/call 2348180828544
I keep re-contracting it from your mother.
Somebody was either not wearing a mask and/or not social distancing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.