LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a woman Friday, who was wanted for running over and killing a valley manicurist after skipping the bill at a nail salon last month.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said police found and arrested Krystal Whipple in Glendale, Arizona Friday morning.
The 21-year-old was accused of fatally hitting and running over Nhu “Annie” Nguyen with her car after a dispute over payment at a nail salon near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.
The incident happened at the salon around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 when Whipple tried paying for a $35 manicure, but her credit card was declined, according to police. Whipple reportedly told Nguyen she would get another method of payment from her car.
When she got to her rental car, police said Whipple instead attempted to drive away from the salon. In surveillance video released by police, Nguyen and her partner were seen running out of the salon after the woman.
Nguyen was seen running in front of Whipple’s vehicle before the suspect accelerates and runs over Nguyen, dragging her 50 feet before escaping the parking lot, police said.
