LAS VEGAS -- Metro Police on Friday night arrested Antwon Perkins who is suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a child Thursday morning.
Perkins was taken into custody about 9:15 p.m. following a standoff that started about 6 p.m. near Lone Mountain and Simmons.
Police had set up surveillance and were investigating in the area, said Lt. David Valenta.
Police eventually sent a robot into the home where Perkins was holed up. The robot found that Perkins had self-inflicted wounds that were not life-threatening.
He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
