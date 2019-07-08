LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department were investigating a body found Saturday at the eastern edge of the valley.
Police said the body was found about 5 a.m. on July 6 near South Hollywood Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road on the 3300 block of Greenwood Springs Drive.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the area for calls of a vehicle burning. When the flames were extinguished, they discovered a dead man in the passenger floorboard.
Homicide detectives learned the victim possibly lived at a residence located in the 4900 block of East Hildago Way. Officers met the victim's roommate, 29-year-old Joshua Martinez, and found evidence suggesting Martinez was connected with the murder.
Martinez was booked on a murder count and his next court appearance was set for July 9.
