LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas police said a bus caught on fire near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Sunday.
According to police, officers were called to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street just before 11 a.m. Two people were living on the bus, which was parked in front of a local daycare. One of the two people living on the bus allegedly set the bus on fire.
Clark County firefighters also responded to the scene.
CCFD and police said no one was seriously injured.
Las Vegas police added the two people had permission to live in the bus. A suspect was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.