A Mojave High School student was arrested with a loaded handgun Wednesday, according to Clark County School District Police.
The student, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested shortly after school was let outnear the football field, Mojave principal Greg Cole said in a letter to parents.
The letter also said the student had been absent from school the entire day before arriving on campus in the afternoon. No threats were made to students or the school, Cole said.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.
Additionally, we wish to remind all of our families that no weapons, including toy weapons, are permitted anywhere on our school campus, as we take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously.
Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun from the boy at about 3:20 p.m.
He faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and expulsion, CCSD Police said.
The student had been reported by an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.