LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Clark County School District police arrested a 15-year-old Sunrise Mountain High School student for bringing a handgun to school Tuesday, according to the district.
Another student saw a social media post from the boy, saying he had a gun with him, police said.
CCSD PD said the student had an unloaded .38 caliber handgun in his backpack. He also had ammo, according to the school district.
No threats were made and the boy was charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
This was the 10th gun confiscation since July 1, CCSD police said.
The school sent a letter home to parents and guardians regarding the incident.
