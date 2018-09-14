LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police arrested two men for the murder of a woman found with a gunshot wound at Clark County Wetlands Park in June.
Police identified Larry Porchia, 45, and Carlos Portillo, 32, as suspects in the crime and were later arrested and charged with murdering 24-year-old Asia Marie-Angelique Griego.
The Clark County Coroners Office said Griego died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. It was ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene near Broadbent Boulevard and Wetlands Park Lane at 10:18 a.m. on June 5. She was declared dead at noon.
Griego was found slumped over next to a trail. Police said blood was seen by her head.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.