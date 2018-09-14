+1 
Larry Porchia and Carlos Portillo mug shots

Carlos Portillo (left) and Larry Porchia (right) were arrested for Asia Griego's murder.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police arrested two men for the murder of a woman found with a gunshot wound at Clark County Wetlands Park in June. 

Police identified Larry Porchia, 45, and Carlos Portillo, 32, as suspects in the crime and were later arrested and charged with murdering 24-year-old Asia Marie-Angelique Griego.

+1 
Asia Griego

Asia Griego died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner. 

The Clark County Coroners Office said Griego died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. It was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene near Broadbent Boulevard and Wetlands Park Lane at 10:18 a.m. on June 5. She was declared dead at noon.

Griego was found slumped over next to a trail. Police said blood was seen by her head. 

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3521.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.