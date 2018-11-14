LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A year later, Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man in northeast Las Vegas.
Artavius Robinson, 20, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 11 for one charge of open murder, according to jail records. Robinson is accused of shooting 45-year-old Hector Antonio Lemus-Flores in the chest on Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Oct. 16, 2017, police said.
Lemus-Flores was found lying in the street by his vehicle near the church he frequented, police said. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.
The following day, detectives received an anonymous tip about a man who went by the name 'Tay.' He was rumored to have robbed a Hispanic man on Cedar Avenue, according to an arrest report. The tipster mentioned that the suspect and his girlfriend lived in an apartment complex in the area of the shooting.
Two additional witnesses came forward and told police similar information about the suspect. They said Robinson also went by the nickname 'Mississippi,' sold drugs and owned a black semi-automatic handgun, according to an arrest report.
Police stopped by the apartment unit where Robinson and his girlfriend were reportedly staying, but found an empty apartment with an eviction notice on the door instead.
Another tip led police to a second apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, where the pair were reportedly staying with friends. Investigators were able to capture a photo of the suspect while he stood on a balcony in the complex, as they conducted intermittent surveillance, a report said.
Detectives later visited the occupants of the apartment to ask about Robinson. They told detectives the pair had been dropped off at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Las Vegas a few weeks prior.
Robinson and his girlfriend had purchased one-way tickets to Sandusky, Ohio on Nov. 6, 2017.
Detectives turned to cell phone tower records, which placed Robinson in the area of the shooting, according to the report. They were also able to locate Robinson in Sandusky.
On May 2, 2018, homicide detectives interviewed Robinson's girlfriend about the night of the shooting. She claimed Robinson slept through the night until noon the following day after having drinks with their neighbor. She denied having any knowledge of Robinson being involved in the murder of Lemus-Flores.
Detectives interviewed Robinson the following day. His story matched the details his girlfriend gave detectives, a report said. Robinson told police he cut off his dead locks because he was having trouble finding a job when he arrived in Ohio, although he was still unemployed at the time of the interview.
Robinson became visibly nervous and requested an attorney after detectives requested a DNA sample, police said.
In July, Robinson was arrested for a domestic violence kidnapping incident. The Perkins Township Police Department alerted Metro detectives of the arrest.
The following month, Metro police requested Robinson's DNA sample from the Erie County Jail, where Robinson was being held for the aforementioned incident.
Robinson was uncooperative, but police were able to collect the sample and send it to detectives in Las Vegas, a report said.
An inmate staying in the same block as Robinson told police he had confessed to the murder of Lemus-Flores after his DNA was collected.
Robinson disclosed to the inmate that he had shot Lemus-Flores once, then ran home to bleach his clothes. He moved and changed his appearance to avoid being caught, according to the arrest report.
After the admission, Las Vegas detectives issued an arrest warrant for Robinson.
He is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.
