LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested the second suspect wanted in a Las Vegas jewelry store robbery-turned-shootout in December.
According to court records, Gregory Richardson, 32, was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple felonies including attempted murder.
Police said on Dec. 29, Richardson and 33-year-old Sir Isley Duncan entered John Fish Jewelers on Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway with semi-auto handguns.
Inside, the two attempted to tie up multiple people and rob the business. An employee in the back room entered the main area and with his concealed weapon and fired at the suspects, police said.
The employee was shot multiple times and was in critical condition. On March 19, police said he has bullet fragments in his torso that doctors deemed "too dangerous to remove" and that he was still in physical therapy.
The employee, identified in court records as Pedro, shot Duncan multiple times, who died hours later.
Duncan had also served time in a Nevada prison for a prior jewelry store robbery, police said.
A customer, identified as Cole, was also shot in the exchange.
The other suspect, Richardson, fled the scene and was not found by officers until last week, according to his arrest warrant.
Homicide detectives discovered both suspects were using their cellphones to make calls before and during the robbery.
On cameras throughout the Commercial Center shopping complex, a silver sedan was seen driving around as the suspects walked to the business. Later it was seen traveling southbound in the parking lot as the robbery happened.
Police found Duncan's phone at the scene with a recent call to "GOD Cypher Divine," later identified as Richardson. The last contact Duncan had with Richardson was a text at 10:52 p.m. that said, "Aye bro is you good your girl just hit me asking if you was cool you didn't even answer the phone when I called back."
Richardson was convicted for a robbery years earlier, according to court records. Richardson was released from prison in early 2018, records show.
On March 18, police interviewed Duncan's girlfriend, who identified Richardson as "God Divine" to the officers. She said both suspects served prison time together and were "like brothers."
Police said Richardson did not attend either of the two services held for the suspect who was killed.
Cell phone tracking later led to Richardson's arrest.
Richardson was expected in court for a preliminary hearing on April 8.
He was being held on $500,000 bail and faces charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.