LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Clark County School District Police arrested a man for lewdness with a minor, child luring, and statutory sexual seduction, the department said Thursday.
CCSD Police said the investigation into 20-year-old Nik'olas Clater began in February at Sunrise Mountain High School after a report of inappropriate contact with a student.
Clater had been working with an athletic team there since January, but is not a CCSD employee and is no longer allowed on campus, police said.
