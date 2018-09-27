LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police arrested a man Thursday for six home burglaries in the Summerlin area earlier this month.
Surveillance video showed a man jumping a pony wall in the area of Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Woodrow Marshall, 58, was arrested near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue, just north of downtown Las Vegas. He faces five counts of burglary, another while in possession of a gun, six counts of home invasion, one count of attempted home invasion, possessing a gun as a prohibited person and failure of a convicted person to register or change address.
This gentleman robs houses like he's channel surfing. But truth be told, this behavior has been going on an awfully long time in Las Vegas and thousands of residents have been long preparing for it. So once they throw their game our way the next game they throw will be wheelchair basketball!
