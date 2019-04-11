LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in the Mar. 26 murder of a man in the east valley.
Kejuan Davis, 21, faces charges of murder and attempted murder.
Just before 11 p.m. March 26, a caller reported their friend had been shot, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to the scene in the neighborhood northeast of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.
The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Randy Griffin, 31, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Metro said. The coroner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and ruled his death a homicide.
Another man was at the scene with Griffin during the shooting, but wasn't injured, police said.
Police later said the two victims were riding their bikes when they encountered a group of men walking on Sacks Drive. For an immediately unknown reason, one of the men pulled out a rifle and shot at the victims as they rode away.
Police arrested Davis Wednesday after they responded to a fight on the 2500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. They found bench warrants on an unrelated event, arrested him, then told homicide detectives he was in custody, before booking him for murder.
Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
