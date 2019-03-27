LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a body that was found on the side of a road in Nye County three weeks ago.
On March 1, the body of an adult man was found near the intersection of U.S. 95 and NV 373, near Amargosa Valley.
Both Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nye County detectives investigated the case and said they identified 33-year-old Cristobal Ortiz-Hernandez as a possible suspect.
In a press release, police said they determined the suspect and victim had an altercation at a home on the 7600 block of License Street, near Farm Road and Buffalo Drive.
The victim's body, that has not yet been identified, was then dropped off in Nye County.
Anyone with additional information was asked to come forward.
