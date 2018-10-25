LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested two people in the death of a 1-year-old baby near Boulevard Mall, earlier this month.
Robert Smith, 29, was arrested for 1st degree murder and child abuse on Oct. 19. Brianna Brown, 24, was also arrested for child abuse on the same day.
The 1-year-old baby, Jaiden Stewart, was found unresponsive earlier this month. He died of blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Stewart was found by Las Vegas Metro police detectives at a home in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson on Oct. 9.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office listed Stewart's death as a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.