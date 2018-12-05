LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A collaborative effort of six law enforcement agencies ended in the arrests of 29 gang members, accused of violent crimes in the Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
“In March 2018, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gang unit, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), High Desert Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT), Clark County District Attorney (CCDA), United States Attorney’s Office (AUSA), and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an investigation into a criminal gang impacting the Las Vegas valley,” according to LVMPD.
Police made the arrests last month.
“The gang was actively involved in violent acts to include but not limited to: homicide, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempt murder, and prohibited possession of a firearm. The gang was also involved in trafficking narcotics from California and selling them in Las Vegas.”
Police said officers recovered a shotgun and 19 handguns, a vehicle, more than one and half pounds of meth, more than half a pound of marijuana, more than half a pound of cocaine and more than an ounce of heroin while serving search warrants.
“These arrests have severely impacted the entire leadership structure of the gang. This was possible due to the cooperation, partnership and collaboration between multiple state and federal agencies,” Metro Police said.
At least 55 felony criminal charges were filed as a result of the arrests, police said.
“We are a safer community today because of the efforts by all of our criminal justice partners from the federal, state and local level,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.
