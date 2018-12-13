HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Police arrested two Basic High School students who brought loaded handguns to school, according to the Clark County Police Department.
CCSD Police said Metro Police "contacted" a student at 9 a.m. Thursday and arrested him and the east Henderson school. He had a .32 caliber handgun on him.
CCSD police "had reason to believe" another student, a 16-year-old boy, was involved. He was found and arrested with a .40 caliber handgun later in the morning. Police said the two students know each other.
No threats were made in the case and the school did not go into lockdown, police said.
