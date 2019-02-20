NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police spotted a suspicious teen and later recovered a handgun and arrested him, the department said.
At around 1 p.m., CCSD PD officers spotted the boy off school property. He ran off and threw his backpack over a residential wall. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.
Police then caught the boy, a 15-year-old Cheyenne High School student, and arrested him for loitering around school with a deadly weapon and obstruction. Police said no one was injured and the gun never made it onto school property. The school is located near the intersection of Alexander Road and Simmons Street.
