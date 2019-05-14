LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Polices' SWAT team and crisis negotiators helped arrest a homicide suspect Monday at a home in the northeast valley.
Police found 39-year-old Ronald Beattie in a home on the 2200 block of Diamond Pointe Street. Officers failed to contact him to get him to surrender. After the SWAT team arrived, Beattie came out of the house and was taken into custody, police said.
Two people were put into custody following the barricade situation.
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown while police worked to arrest Beattie, in a nearby home.
The school was placed on hard lock down about 2:19 p.m. and downgraded to soft lock down about 10 minutes later.
Beattie was accused of shooting and killing a man on Apr. 27 on the 5400 block of East Harmon Avenue. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the east valley at 9:39 a.m. that day.
Lorenzo Price, 39, died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Officers there found Price unresponsive, laying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives determined Price and another man were in an argument outside an apartment, when that man pulled out a gun and shot Price, police said.
Price ran and collapsed. The suspect, later identified as Beattie took off before police arrived.
